|Listen to Live Jamaican Radio, Listen to Power 106 FM 24x7. Click Here to Listen Free | (Advertisement)
|
|
Weather
LOCAL FORECAST Friday, November 2, 2018
2018-11-02 15:55:23 | (0 Comments)
SIGNIFICANT FEATURE
There is a High Pressure Ridge builds across the central Caribbean, including Jamaica. A High Pressure Ridge is expected to build temporarily across the region today ahead of a Frontal System, currently extending across the Gulf of Mexico. This Frontal system is then expected to induce a Trough across the Jamaica Saturday through to Sunday.
24-HOUR FORECAST
This morning, expect partly cloudy across northeastern parishes, mainly sunny elsewhere. This afternoon, isolated showers and possible thunderstorms mainly across hilly inland areas.
Tonight will be fair.
Maximum temperature expected for Kingston and Montego Bay tonight is 32 degrees Celsius.
3-DAY FORECAST (starting tomorrow):
Saturday: Partly cloudy morning mainly across eastern parishes. Widely scattered afternoon showers and possible thunderstorms across sections of most parishes.
Sunday: Partly cloudy morning mainly across northern parishes. Isolated afternoon showers across sections of central and western parishes.
Monday: Mainly sunny morning. Partly cloudy afternoon.
Other Current Regional Weather Features:
There is a Frontal System across the Gulf of Mexico.
Source: The Gleaner/Power 106 News
Send your images, videos and updates to youreport@gleanerjm.com | Click here to Comment
Your Comments
The opinions on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of The Gleaner. The Gleaner reserves the right not to publish comments that may be deemed libelous, derogatory or indecent. To respond to The Gleaner please use the feedback form.
Video
|
Go- Jamaica: Home | Business Directory | Jobsmart | Chat | Gallery | Videos | Events
Disclaimer | Privacy Policy |Contact Us | Terms of Service