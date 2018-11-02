2018-11-02 15:55:23 | ( Comments)

SIGNIFICANT FEATURE

There is a High Pressure Ridge builds across the central Caribbean, including Jamaica. A High Pressure Ridge is expected to build temporarily across the region today ahead of a Frontal System, currently extending across the Gulf of Mexico. This Frontal system is then expected to induce a Trough across the Jamaica Saturday through to Sunday.





24-HOUR FORECAST

This morning, expect partly cloudy across northeastern parishes, mainly sunny elsewhere. This afternoon, isolated showers and possible thunderstorms mainly across hilly inland areas.

Tonight will be fair.





Maximum temperature expected for Kingston and Montego Bay tonight is 32 degrees Celsius.







3-DAY FORECAST (starting tomorrow):

Saturday: Partly cloudy morning mainly across eastern parishes. Widely scattered afternoon showers and possible thunderstorms across sections of most parishes.



Sunday: Partly cloudy morning mainly across northern parishes. Isolated afternoon showers across sections of central and western parishes.



Monday: Mainly sunny morning. Partly cloudy afternoon.







Other Current Regional Weather Features:

There is a Frontal System across the Gulf of Mexico.