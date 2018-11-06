Listen to Live Jamaican Radio, Listen to Power 106 FM 24x7. Click Here to Listen Free | (Advertisement)
Weather

LOCAL FORECAST Tuesday, November 6, 2018

2018-11-06 08:01:35 | (0 Comments)


SIGNIFICANT FEATURE

There is a Tropical Wave across Jamaica. It will drift to the west and away from the island by late morning. Thereafter, an induced Trough will linger across the island.


24-HOUR FORECAST
This morning, expect partly cloudy skies across northeastern parishes, mainly sunny elsewhere. This afternoon, expect isolated showers and thunderstorms mainly across sections of southern parishes and hilly inland areas of the other parishes. Tonight will be fair.


Maximum temperature expected for Kingston tonight is 31 degrees Celsius.
Maximum temperature expected for Montego Bay tonight is 32 degrees Celsius.


3-DAY FORECAST (starting tomorrow):
Wednesday: Partly cloudy morning northeastern parishes. Isolated afternoon showers and thunderstorms mainly hilly inland areas.

Thursday: Mainly sunny morning. Isolated afternoon showers across sections of southern parishes.

Friday: Mainly sunny morning. Isolated afternoon showers mainly across hilly inland areas.

Other Current Regional Weather Features:

There is a Tropical Wave across the central Caribbean.
A broad Trough across the eastern Caribbean.
RLB/SRH

Source: The Gleaner/Power 106 News

