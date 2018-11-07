2018-11-07 11:27:16 | ( Comments)

SIGNIFICANT FEATURE

There is a Trough across Jamaica. It will linger across the island for another few days.





24-HOUR FORECAST

This morning, expect partly cloudy skies across northeastern parishes, mainly sunny elsewhere. This afternoon, expect isolated showers and possible thunderstorms mainly across sections of southern parishes.

Tonight will be fair.





Maximum temperature expected for Kingston tonight is 32 degrees Celsius.

Maximum temperature expected for Montego Bay tonight is 32 degrees Celsius.





3-DAY FORECAST (starting tomorrow):



Thursday/Friday/Saturday: Mainly sunny morning. Isolated afternoon showers mainly across hilly inland areas.





Other Current Regional Weather Features:



There is a broad Trough across the eastern Caribbean.

There is a Tropical Wave across the central Caribbean and is expected to move across Jamaica late on Thursday.