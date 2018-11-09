|Listen to Live Jamaican Radio, Listen to Power 106 FM 24x7. Click Here to Listen Free | (Advertisement)
Weather
LOCAL FORECAST Friday, November 8, 2018
2018-11-09 11:25:17 | (0 Comments)
SIGNIFICANT FEATURE
There is a Trough across Jamaica. A Tropical Wave across the central Caribbean is expected to drift across the island today. A Trough is expected to remain in the vicinity of the island for the next few days.
24-HOUR FORECAST
This morning, expect isolated showers across northeastern parishes, mainly sunny elsewhere. This afternoon, isolated showers and possible thunderstorms mainly across sections of southern parishes. Tonight will be fair.
Maximum temperature expected for Kingston tonight is 32 degrees Celsius.
Maximum temperature expected for Montego Bay tonight is 31 degrees Celsius.
3-DAY FORECAST (starting tomorrow):
Friday: Mainly sunny morning. Isolated afternoon showers mainly across central parishes.
Saturday; Widely scattered morning showers across northeastern parishes. Widely scattered afternoon showers across most parishes.
Sunday: Intermittent morning showers across northern parishes. Isolated activity across southern parishes during the afternoon.
Other Current Regional Weather Features:
There is a Broad Trough across the eastern Caribbean.
A Stationary Front across the northern Gulf of Mexico.
Source: The Gleaner/Power 106 News
