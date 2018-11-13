Listen to Live Jamaican Radio, Listen to Power 106 FM 24x7. Click Here to Listen Free | (Advertisement)
Weather

LOCAL FORECAST Tuesday, November 13, 2018

2018-11-13 13:26:01 | (0 Comments)


SIGNIFICANT FEATURE

There is a High Pressure Ridge across Jamaica. The Ridge is expected to remain the significant feature until Wednesday when a developing area of Low Pressure north of the region is expected to induce a Trough across the central Caribbean.


24-HOUR FORECAST
This morning, expect isolated showers sections of northeastern parishes, mainly sunny elsewhere. This Afternoon Widely scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms mainly across sections of central and western parishes. Tonight will be mainly fair.


Maximum temperature expected for Kingston tonight 32 degrees Celsius.
Maximum temperature expected for Montego Bay tonight 31 degrees Celsius.


3-DAY FORECAST (starting tomorrow):

Wednesday: Isolated showers across northeastern parishes,Partly cloudy elsewhere. Widely scattered showers across sections of southern parishes. Isolated showers across northern coastal areas Wednesday night.

Thursday: Isolated showers across northeastern parishes. Isolated afternoon showers across hilly inland areas of central parishes.

Friday: Partly cloudy morning across most parishes. Scattered showers across most parishes.


Other Current Regional Weather Features:

A Broad Trough remains across the eastern Caribbean.
There is a Cold Front across the Gulf of Mexico.

Source: The Gleaner/Power 106 News

