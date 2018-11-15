Listen to Live Jamaican Radio, Listen to Power 106 FM 24x7. Click Here to Listen Free | (Advertisement)
Go-Jamaica
Go-Jamaica
| News Home | News | Sports | Business | Weather | Caribbean | International

Weather

LOCAL FORECAST Thursday, November 15, 2018

2018-11-15 11:33:32 | (0 Comments)


SIGNIFICANT FEATURE

There is a trough across Jamaica and the central Caribbean. It is expected to influence the weather conditions across the island for the next few days.


24-HOUR FORECAST
This morning, expect partly cloudy skies across northeastern parishes, mainly sunny elsewhere. This afternoon, expect widely scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms across sections of most parishes. Tonight will be partly cloudy.


Maximum temperature expected for Kingston tonight is 32 degrees Celsius.
Maximum temperature expected for Montego Bay tonight is 31 degrees Celsius.


3-DAY FORECAST (starting tomorrow):

Friday: Isolated morning showers across sections of eastern parishes. Scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms across sections of most parishes

Saturday: Isolated morning showers across sections of eastern parishes. Widely scattered afternoon showers and isolated thunderstorms across section of most parishes.

Sunday: Partly cloudy morning across eastern parishes. Isolated afternoon showers and thunderstorms across sections of central and western parishes.


Other Current Regional Weather Features:

There is a Cold Front across the Gulf of Mexico.
There is a Tropical Wave across the southeastern Caribbean.

Related Stories - Computer Generated.
LOCAL FORECAST Wednesday, August 28, 2018
LOCAL FORECAST Wednesday, August 28, 2018
LOCAL FORECAST Wednesday, August 28, 2018
LOCAL FORECAST Tuesday, October 16, 2018

Source: The Gleaner/Power 106 News

Send your images, videos and updates to youreport@gleanerjm.com | Click here to Comment

| Print Version | More Weather Bookmark and Share
Latest Weather Articles
LOCAL FORECAST Friday, November 8, 2018
LOCAL FORECAST Tuesday, November 13, 2018
LOCAL FORECAST Friday, November 8, 2018
LOCAL FORECAST Thursday, November 8, 2018
LOCAL FORECAST Wednesday, November 7, 2018
LOCAL FORECAST Tuesday, November 6, 2018
LOCAL FORECAST Monday, November 05, 2018
LOCAL FORECAST Friday, November 2, 2018
LOCAL FORECAST Thursday, November 1, 2018
LOCAL FORECAST Tuesday, October 30, 2018
 
Your Comments
The opinions on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of The Gleaner. The Gleaner reserves the right not to publish comments that may be deemed libelous, derogatory or indecent. To respond to The Gleaner please use the feedback form.

Video


» Live Regular updates on Power 106
» More News/Updates
» Photo Gallery
» Weather Information
» Follow us on Twitter