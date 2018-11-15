2018-11-15 11:33:32 | ( Comments)

SIGNIFICANT FEATURE



There is a trough across Jamaica and the central Caribbean. It is expected to influence the weather conditions across the island for the next few days.





24-HOUR FORECAST

This morning, expect partly cloudy skies across northeastern parishes, mainly sunny elsewhere. This afternoon, expect widely scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms across sections of most parishes. Tonight will be partly cloudy.





Maximum temperature expected for Kingston tonight is 32 degrees Celsius.

Maximum temperature expected for Montego Bay tonight is 31 degrees Celsius.





3-DAY FORECAST (starting tomorrow):



Friday: Isolated morning showers across sections of eastern parishes. Scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms across sections of most parishes



Saturday: Isolated morning showers across sections of eastern parishes. Widely scattered afternoon showers and isolated thunderstorms across section of most parishes.



Sunday: Partly cloudy morning across eastern parishes. Isolated afternoon showers and thunderstorms across sections of central and western parishes.





Other Current Regional Weather Features:



There is a Cold Front across the Gulf of Mexico.

There is a Tropical Wave across the southeastern Caribbean.