|Listen to Live Jamaican Radio, Listen to Power 106 FM 24x7. Click Here to Listen Free | (Advertisement)
|
|
Weather
LOCAL FORECAST Thursday, November 15, 2018
2018-11-15 11:33:32 | (0 Comments)
SIGNIFICANT FEATURE
There is a trough across Jamaica and the central Caribbean. It is expected to influence the weather conditions across the island for the next few days.
24-HOUR FORECAST
This morning, expect partly cloudy skies across northeastern parishes, mainly sunny elsewhere. This afternoon, expect widely scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms across sections of most parishes. Tonight will be partly cloudy.
Maximum temperature expected for Kingston tonight is 32 degrees Celsius.
Maximum temperature expected for Montego Bay tonight is 31 degrees Celsius.
3-DAY FORECAST (starting tomorrow):
Friday: Isolated morning showers across sections of eastern parishes. Scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms across sections of most parishes
Saturday: Isolated morning showers across sections of eastern parishes. Widely scattered afternoon showers and isolated thunderstorms across section of most parishes.
Sunday: Partly cloudy morning across eastern parishes. Isolated afternoon showers and thunderstorms across sections of central and western parishes.
Other Current Regional Weather Features:
There is a Cold Front across the Gulf of Mexico.
There is a Tropical Wave across the southeastern Caribbean.
Source: The Gleaner/Power 106 News
Send your images, videos and updates to youreport@gleanerjm.com | Click here to Comment
Your Comments
The opinions on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of The Gleaner. The Gleaner reserves the right not to publish comments that may be deemed libelous, derogatory or indecent. To respond to The Gleaner please use the feedback form.
Video
|
Go- Jamaica: Home | Business Directory | Jobsmart | Chat | Gallery | Videos | Events
Disclaimer | Privacy Policy |Contact Us | Terms of Service