Weather
LOCAL FORECAST Monday, November 19, 2018
SIGNIFICANT FEATURE
There is a Trough across Jamaica. It is expected to linger across the island for the next few days.
24-HOUR FORECAST
This morning, expect isolated showers across sections of some eastern parishes; mainly sunny elsewhere. This afternoon will see isolated showers and possible thunderstorms across hilly sections of eastern parishes as well as central and western parishes. Tonight, expect partly cloudy skies.
Maximum temperature expected for Kingston tonight is 31 degrees Celsius.
Maximum temperature expected for Montego Bay tonight is 31 degrees Celsius.
3-DAY FORECAST (starting tomorrow):
Tuesday: Mainly sunny morning. Partly cloudy afternoon across sections of most parishes.
Wednesday: Mainly sunny morning. Widely scattered afternoon showers and isolated thunderstorms across sections of western parishes.
Thursday: Isolated morning showers across northeastern parishes. Widely scattered afternoon showers and isolated thunderstorms across central and western parishes.
Other Current Regional Weather Features:
There is a Cold Front across the western Gulf of Mexico.
A Stationary Front across the central Bahamas.
Source: The Gleaner/Power 106 News
