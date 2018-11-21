2018-11-21 13:11:47 | ( Comments)

SIGNIFICANT FEATURE



There is a trough across Jamaica. It is expected to linger across the island through to the end of the week.





24-HOUR FORECAST

This morning, expect partly cloudy mainly across northeastern parishes, generally fair elsewhere. This afternoon, expect isolated showers mainly across hilly inland areas of central and western parishes. Tonight will be fair.





Maximum temperature expected for Kingston tonight is 31 degrees Celsius.

Maximum temperature expected for Montego Bay tonight is 31 degrees Celsius.





3-DAY FORECAST (starting tomorrow):



Thursday: Partly cloudy morning across eastern parishes. Isolated afternoon showers and thunderstorms across central and western parishes.



Friday: Partly cloudy morning. Widely scattered showers and thunderstorms across sections of most parishes.



Saturday: Partly cloudy afternoon.





Other Current Regional Weather Features:

A Frontal System across the Gulf of Mexico.

