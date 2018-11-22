2018-11-22 09:32:10 | ( Comments)

SIGNIFICANT FEATURE



There is a Trough across Jamaica. The Trough is expected to linger across the island for another few days.





24-HOUR FORECAST

This morning, expect partly cloudy skies mainly across eastern parishes, mainly sunny elsewhere. This afternoon, expect widely scattered showers and possible isolated thunderstorms mainly across areas of central and western parishes. Tonight will be fair.





Maximum temperature expected for Kingston tonight is 32 degrees Celsius.

Maximum temperature expected for Montego Bay tonight is 32 degrees Celsius.





3-DAY FORECAST (starting tomorrow):



Friday: Partly cloudy morning across northeastern parishes. Isolated afternoon showers mainly across hilly inland areas.



Saturday: Mainly sunny morning. Possible isolated afternoon showers across hilly inland areas, otherwise partly cloudy.



Sunday: Mainly sunny morning. Partly cloudy afternoon.





Other Current Regional Weather Features:

There is a Frontal System across the Gulf of Mexico and central Bahamas.