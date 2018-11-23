|Listen to Live Jamaican Radio, Listen to Power 106 FM 24x7. Click Here to Listen Free | (Advertisement)
Weather
LOCAL FORECAST Thursday, November 22, 2018
2018-11-23 08:35:57 | (0 Comments)
SIGNIFICANT FEATURE
There is a Trough across Jamaica. The Trough is expected to linger across the island for another few days.
24-HOUR FORECAST
This morning, expect partly cloudy skies mainly across eastern parishes, mainly sunny elsewhere. This afternoon, expect widely scattered showers and possible isolated thunderstorms mainly across areas of central and western parishes. Tonight will be fair.
Maximum temperature expected for Kingston tonight is 32 degrees Celsius.
Maximum temperature expected for Montego Bay tonight is 32 degrees Celsius.
3-DAY FORECAST (starting tomorrow):
Friday: Partly cloudy morning across northeastern parishes. Isolated afternoon showers mainly across hilly inland areas.
Saturday: Mainly sunny morning. Possible isolated afternoon showers across hilly inland areas, otherwise partly cloudy.
Sunday: Mainly sunny morning. Partly cloudy afternoon.
Other Current Regional Weather Features:
There is a Frontal System across the Gulf of Mexico and central Bahamas.
Source: The Gleaner/Power 106 News
