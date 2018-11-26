2018-11-26 10:21:25 | ( Comments)

SIGNIFICANT FEATURE



There is a High Pressure Ridge across Jamaica and the northern Caribbean. It is expected to remain across Jamaica through to late Tuesday, when a pre-frontal Trough is expected to move across the island.





24-HOUR FORECAST

This morning, expect partly cloudy skies across eastern parishes,while mainly sunny elsewhere. This afternoon, expect isolated showers across northwestern parishes, partly cloudy elsewhere. Tonight will be fair.





Maximum temperature expected for Kingston tonight is 32 degrees Celsius.

Maximum temperature expected for Montego Bay tonight is 31 degrees Celsius.





3-DAY FORECAST (starting tomorrow):



Tuesday: Mainly sunny morning. Isolated afternoon showers and thunderstorms across sections of northern parishes.



Wednesday: Mainly sunny morning. Isolated afternoon showers and thunderstorms across sections of mainly western parishes.



Thursday: Partly cloudy afternoon.





Other Current Regional Weather Features:



There is a Cold Front across the Gulf of Mexico.