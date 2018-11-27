2018-11-27 10:40:23 | ( Comments)

SIGNIFICANT FEATURE



There is a High Pressure Ridge across Jamaica and the northern Caribbean. lingers across Jamaica until this afternoon. Thereafter, a Frontal system moves into the western Caribbean and induces pre-frontal Trough across the island.





24-HOUR FORECAST

This morning, expect mainly sunny skies. In the afternoon, expect widely scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms mainly across western parishes, partly cloudy elsewhere. Tonight will see lingering showers across western parishes, becoming partly cloudy.





Maximum temperature expected for Kingston tonight 32 degrees Celsius.

Maximum temperature expected for Montego Bay tonight 31 degrees Celsius.





3-DAY FORECAST (starting tomorrow):



Wednesday: Morning showers across western parishes, otherwise partly cloudy. Widely scattered afternoon showers and isolated thunderstorms across sections of central and western parishes.



Thursday: Partly cloudy morning. Late afternoon showers and thunderstorms across central and western parishes.



Friday : Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms across most parishes.





Other Current Regional Weather Features:



There is a Cold Front across the Gulf of Mexico.