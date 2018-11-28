|Listen to Live Jamaican Radio, Listen to Power 106 FM 24x7. Click Here to Listen Free | (Advertisement)
|
|
Weather
LOCAL FORECAST Wednesday, November 28, 2018
2018-11-28 11:38:44 | (0 Comments)
SIGNIFICANT FEATURE
There is a cold front west of Jamaica. It is expected to linger across the northern Caribbean before stalling across southern Cuba on Friday.
24-HOUR FORECAST
This morning, expect partly cloudy skies across northern parishes; Mainly sunny conditions expected elsewhere. This afternoon, expect widely scattered showers mainly across southern parishes; Partly cloudy elsewhere. Tonight will be partly cloudy.
Maximum temperature expected for Kingston and Montego Bay tonight is 30 degrees Celsius.
3-DAY FORECAST (starting tomorrow):
Thursday: Isolated morning showers across northeastern parishes. Widely scattered afternoon showers across eastern and central parishes.
Friday : Intermittent morning showers across eastern parishes. Isolated afternoon showers across southern parishes.
Saturday: Partly cloudy morning. Isolated afternoon showers across central and western parishes.
Other Current Regional Weather Features:
There is a Trough across the Eastern Caribbean.
Source: The Gleaner/Power 106 News
Send your images, videos and updates to youreport@gleanerjm.com | Click here to Comment
Your Comments
The opinions on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of The Gleaner. The Gleaner reserves the right not to publish comments that may be deemed libelous, derogatory or indecent. To respond to The Gleaner please use the feedback form.
Video
|
Go- Jamaica: Home | Business Directory | Jobsmart | Chat | Gallery | Videos | Events
Disclaimer | Privacy Policy |Contact Us | Terms of Service