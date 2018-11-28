2018-11-28 11:38:44 | ( Comments)

SIGNIFICANT FEATURE



There is a cold front west of Jamaica. It is expected to linger across the northern Caribbean before stalling across southern Cuba on Friday.



24-HOUR FORECAST

This morning, expect partly cloudy skies across northern parishes; Mainly sunny conditions expected elsewhere. This afternoon, expect widely scattered showers mainly across southern parishes; Partly cloudy elsewhere. Tonight will be partly cloudy.



Maximum temperature expected for Kingston and Montego Bay tonight is 30 degrees Celsius.





3-DAY FORECAST (starting tomorrow):



Thursday: Isolated morning showers across northeastern parishes. Widely scattered afternoon showers across eastern and central parishes.



Friday : Intermittent morning showers across eastern parishes. Isolated afternoon showers across southern parishes.



Saturday: Partly cloudy morning. Isolated afternoon showers across central and western parishes.







Other Current Regional Weather Features:



There is a Trough across the Eastern Caribbean.