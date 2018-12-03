2018-12-03 11:43:45 | ( Comments)

SIGNIFICANT FEATURE



There is a low level Jet Stream across Jamaica. It is expected to bring windy conditions across much of the island today, particularly during the afternoon and especially along southern coastal areas. A lingering High Pressure Ridge is also expected to maintain mainly fair conditions across the island.



24-HOUR FORECAST

This morning, expect mainly sunny and windy. In the afternoon will be windy with isolated showers possible across hilly inland areas of western parishes. Tonight, expect mainly fair and windy along the south coast.





Maximum temperature expected for Kingston tonight is 32 degrees Celsius.

Maximum temperature expected for Montego Bay tonight is 31 degrees Celsius.





3-DAY FORECAST (starting tomorrow):



Tuesday: Mainly sunny and windy morning. Isolated afternoon showers across central and western parishes.



Wednesday: Isolated showers across northern parishes; partly cloudy otherwise. Partly cloudy afternoon.



Thursday: Morning showers across northern parishes. Partly cloudy afternoon .



Other Current Regional Weather Features:



There is a Frontal System across the central Gulf of Mexico.