Listen to Live Jamaican Radio, Listen to Power 106 FM 24x7. Click Here to Listen Free | (Advertisement)
Go-Jamaica
Go-Jamaica
| News Home | News | Sports | Business | Weather | Caribbean | International

Weather

LOCAL FORECAST Tuesday, December 04, 2018

2018-12-04 09:07:13 | (0 Comments)


SIGNIFICANT FEATURE


There is a High Pressure Ridge across Jamaica. It should remain across Jamaica until late this evening when a Pre-Frontal Trough is expected to move across the island.

24-HOUR FORECAST
This morning expect mainly sunny conditions. In the afternoon will be partly cloudy while tonight will be fair.


Maximum temperature expected for Kingston and Montego Bay tonight is 31 degrees Celsius.


3-DAY FORECAST (starting tomorrow):

Wednesday: Partly cloudy morning across eastern parishes, mainly sunny elsewhere. Partly cloudy afternoon.

Thursday: Partly cloudy morning northeastern parishes, mainly sunny elsewhere. Partly cloudy afternoon.

Friday: Mainly sunny morning. Partly cloudy afternoon. afternoon .

Other Current Regional Weather Features:

There is a Cold Front across the Gulf of Mexico.
TCR

Related Stories - Computer Generated.
LOCAL FORECAST Monday, September 17, 2018
LOCAL FORECAST Monday, November 26, 2018
LOCAL FORECAST Monday, November 05, 2018

Source: The Gleaner/Power 106 News

Send your images, videos and updates to youreport@gleanerjm.com | Click here to Comment

| Print Version | More Weather Bookmark and Share
Latest Weather Articles
LOCAL FORECAST Wednesday December 5,2018
LOCAL FORECAST Monday, December 03, 2018
LOCAL FORECAST Wednesday, November 28, 2018
LOCAL FORECAST Tuesday, November 27, 2018
LOCAL FORECAST Monday, November 26, 2018
LOCAL FORECAST Friday, November 23, 2018
LOCAL FORECAST Thursday, November 22, 2018
LOCAL FORECAST Thursday, November 22, 2018
LOCAL FORECAST November 21, 2018
LOCAL FORECAST Monday, November 19, 2018
 
Your Comments
The opinions on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of The Gleaner. The Gleaner reserves the right not to publish comments that may be deemed libelous, derogatory or indecent. To respond to The Gleaner please use the feedback form.

Video


» Live Regular updates on Power 106
» More News/Updates
» Photo Gallery
» Weather Information
» Follow us on Twitter