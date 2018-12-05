2018-12-05 11:40:04 | ( Comments)

SIGNIFICANT FEATURE



There is a High Pressure Ridge across Jamaica. A weak Pre-Frontal Trough moves across the island today, and the High Pressure Ridge re-builds on Thursday.



24-HOUR FORECAST



This morning will be partly cloudy across eastern parishes, mainly sunny elsewhere while partly cloudy in the afternoon.





3-DAY FORECAST:



Thursday: Partly cloudy morning northern parishes, mainly sunny elsewhere. Partly cloudy afternoon. Windy.



Friday: Partly cloudy morning northern parishes. Possible isolated afternoon showers across western parishes, otherwise partly cloudy. Windy.



Saturday: Mainly sunny and windy.





Other Current Regional Weather Features:

There is a Cold Front across the Gulf of Mexico.