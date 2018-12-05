Listen to Live Jamaican Radio, Listen to Power 106 FM 24x7. Click Here to Listen Free | (Advertisement)
LOCAL FORECAST Wednesday December 5,2018

2018-12-05 11:40:04 | (0 Comments)


SIGNIFICANT FEATURE

There is a High Pressure Ridge across Jamaica. A weak Pre-Frontal Trough moves across the island today, and the High Pressure Ridge re-builds on Thursday.

24-HOUR FORECAST

This morning will be partly cloudy across eastern parishes, mainly sunny elsewhere while partly cloudy in the afternoon.


3-DAY FORECAST:

Thursday: Partly cloudy morning northern parishes, mainly sunny elsewhere. Partly cloudy afternoon. Windy.

Friday: Partly cloudy morning northern parishes. Possible isolated afternoon showers across western parishes, otherwise partly cloudy. Windy.

Saturday: Mainly sunny and windy.


Other Current Regional Weather Features:
There is a Cold Front across the Gulf of Mexico.

Source: The Gleaner/Power 106 News

