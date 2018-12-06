|Listen to Live Jamaican Radio, Listen to Power 106 FM 24x7. Click Here to Listen Free | (Advertisement)
Weather
LOCAL FORECAST Thursday, December 6, 2018
2018-12-06 11:49:22 | (0 Comments)
SIGNIFICANT FEATURE
A Trough across Jamaica. The Trough is expected to be replaced by a High Pressure Ridge on Friday.
24-HOUR FORECAST
This morning, expect partly cloudy across northern parishes. Sunny elsewhere. This afternoon, expect partly cloudy. Tonight will be fair.
Maximum temperature expected for Kingston tonight is 31 degrees Celsius.
Maximum temperature expected for Montego Bay tonight is 31 degrees Celsius.
3-DAY FORECAST (starting tomorrow):
Friday: Partly cloudy.
Saturday/Sunday: Mainly sunny and windy.
Other Current Regional Weather Features:
There is a dissipating Cold Front west of Jamaica.
Source: The Gleaner/Power 106 News
