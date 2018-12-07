|Listen to Live Jamaican Radio, Listen to Power 106 FM 24x7. Click Here to Listen Free | (Advertisement)
Weather
LOCAL FORECAST Tuesday, December 04, 2018
SIGNIFICANT FEATURE
There is a High Pressure Ridge across Jamaica. It should remain across Jamaica until late this evening when a Pre-Frontal Trough is expected to move across the island.
24-HOUR FORECAST
This morning expect mainly sunny conditions. In the afternoon will be partly cloudy while tonight will be fair.
Maximum temperature expected for Kingston and Montego Bay tonight is 31 degrees Celsius.
3-DAY FORECAST (starting tomorrow):
Wednesday: Partly cloudy morning across eastern parishes, mainly sunny elsewhere. Partly cloudy afternoon.
Thursday: Partly cloudy morning northeastern parishes, mainly sunny elsewhere. Partly cloudy afternoon.
Friday: Mainly sunny morning. Partly cloudy afternoon. afternoon .
Other Current Regional Weather Features:
There is a Cold Front across the Gulf of Mexico.
TCR
Source: The Gleaner/Power 106 News
