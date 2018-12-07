2018-12-07 09:56:31 | ( Comments)

SIGNIFICANT FEATURE





There is a High Pressure Ridge across Jamaica. It should remain across Jamaica until late this evening when a Pre-Frontal Trough is expected to move across the island.



24-HOUR FORECAST

This morning expect mainly sunny conditions. In the afternoon will be partly cloudy while tonight will be fair.





Maximum temperature expected for Kingston and Montego Bay tonight is 31 degrees Celsius.





3-DAY FORECAST (starting tomorrow):



Wednesday: Partly cloudy morning across eastern parishes, mainly sunny elsewhere. Partly cloudy afternoon.



Thursday: Partly cloudy morning northeastern parishes, mainly sunny elsewhere. Partly cloudy afternoon.



Friday: Mainly sunny morning. Partly cloudy afternoon. afternoon .



Other Current Regional Weather Features:



There is a Cold Front across the Gulf of Mexico.

TCR