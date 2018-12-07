Listen to Live Jamaican Radio, Listen to Power 106 FM 24x7. Click Here to Listen Free | (Advertisement)
Go-Jamaica
Go-Jamaica
| News Home | News | Sports | Business | Weather | Caribbean | International

Weather

LOCAL FORECAST Friday, December 7, 2018

2018-12-07 10:07:40 | (0 Comments)


SIGNIFICANT FEATURE
There is a High Pressure Ridge across Jamaica. It should remain across the island throughout the weekend. On Monday a pre-frontal Trough is expected to move into the vicinity of the island.


24-HOUR FORECAST
This morning, expect partly cloudy and windy conditions across northern parishes, mainly sunny elsewhere. Also expect isolated afternoon showers across sections of southwestern parishes, partly cloudy elsewhere. It will be windy along the north coast. Fair conditions are to be expected tonight.


Maximum temperature expected for Kingston tonight is 31 degrees Celsius.
Maximum temperature expected for Montego Bay tonight is 31 degrees Celsius.


3-DAY FORECAST (starting tomorrow):

Saturday: Mainly sunny morning. Partly cloudy afternoon across western and hilly inland areas. Windy mainly across southern parishes.

Sunday: Mainly sunny morning. Partly cloudy afternoon across hilly inland areas.

Monday: Isolated afternoon showers across sections of most parishes.


Other Current Regional Weather Features:

There is a weakening Stationary Front across southern Cuba.
JKH

Related Stories - Computer Generated.
LOCAL FORECAST Wednesday, November 28, 2018
LOCAL FORECAST Thursday, December 6, 2018
LOCAL FORECAST Thursday, October 18, 2018
LOCAL FORECAST Wednesday, September 19, 2018

Source: The Gleaner/Power 106 News

Send your images, videos and updates to youreport@gleanerjm.com | Click here to Comment

| Print Version | More Weather Bookmark and Share
Latest Weather Articles
LOCAL FORECAST Tuesday, December 04, 2018
LOCAL FORECAST Tuesday, December 04, 2018
LOCAL FORECAST Thursday, December 6, 2018
LOCAL FORECAST Wednesday December 5,2018
LOCAL FORECAST Tuesday, December 04, 2018
LOCAL FORECAST Monday, December 03, 2018
LOCAL FORECAST Wednesday, November 28, 2018
LOCAL FORECAST Tuesday, November 27, 2018
LOCAL FORECAST Monday, November 26, 2018
LOCAL FORECAST Friday, November 23, 2018
 
Your Comments
The opinions on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of The Gleaner. The Gleaner reserves the right not to publish comments that may be deemed libelous, derogatory or indecent. To respond to The Gleaner please use the feedback form.

Video


» Live Regular updates on Power 106
» More News/Updates
» Photo Gallery
» Weather Information
» Follow us on Twitter