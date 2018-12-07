2018-12-07 10:07:40 | ( Comments)

SIGNIFICANT FEATURE

There is a High Pressure Ridge across Jamaica. It should remain across the island throughout the weekend. On Monday a pre-frontal Trough is expected to move into the vicinity of the island.





24-HOUR FORECAST

This morning, expect partly cloudy and windy conditions across northern parishes, mainly sunny elsewhere. Also expect isolated afternoon showers across sections of southwestern parishes, partly cloudy elsewhere. It will be windy along the north coast. Fair conditions are to be expected tonight.





Maximum temperature expected for Kingston tonight is 31 degrees Celsius.

Maximum temperature expected for Montego Bay tonight is 31 degrees Celsius.





3-DAY FORECAST (starting tomorrow):



Saturday: Mainly sunny morning. Partly cloudy afternoon across western and hilly inland areas. Windy mainly across southern parishes.



Sunday: Mainly sunny morning. Partly cloudy afternoon across hilly inland areas.



Monday: Isolated afternoon showers across sections of most parishes.





Other Current Regional Weather Features:



There is a weakening Stationary Front across southern Cuba.

