Weather

LOCAL FORECAST Monday, December 10, 2018

2018-12-10 11:41:16 | (0 Comments)


SIGNIFICANT FEATURE

Pre-frontal Trough across Jamaica. The Frontal System associated with the Pre-frontal Trough is expected to linger in the vicinity of Jamaica for the next few days.



24-HOUR FORECAST

This morning, expect isolated showers across eastern parishes, partly cloudy elsewhere. This afternoon will be partly cloudy with few isolated showers across sections of mainly western parishes. Tonight will be fair.


Maximum temperature expected for Kingston tonight is 30 degrees Celsius.
Maximum temperature expected for Montego Bay tonight is 31 degrees Celsius.


3-DAY FORECAST (starting tomorrow):

Tuesday: Partly cloudy morning across eastern parishes, mainly sunny elsewhere. Isolated afternoon showers across sections of central and western parishes.

Wednesday: Intermittent morning showers across northern parishes. Isolated afternoon showers across southern parishes. Windy along the northern coastal areas.

Thursday: Intermittent morning showers across northern parishes. Partly cloudy afternoon. Windy along the northern coastal areas.




Other Current Regional Weather Features:

There is a Frontal System across the Western Caribbean.

Source: The Gleaner/Power 106 News

