|Listen to Live Jamaican Radio, Listen to Power 106 FM 24x7. Click Here to Listen Free | (Advertisement)
|
|
Weather
LOCAL FORECAST Monday, December 10, 2018
2018-12-10 11:41:16 | (0 Comments)
SIGNIFICANT FEATURE
Pre-frontal Trough across Jamaica. The Frontal System associated with the Pre-frontal Trough is expected to linger in the vicinity of Jamaica for the next few days.
24-HOUR FORECAST
This morning, expect isolated showers across eastern parishes, partly cloudy elsewhere. This afternoon will be partly cloudy with few isolated showers across sections of mainly western parishes. Tonight will be fair.
Maximum temperature expected for Kingston tonight is 30 degrees Celsius.
Maximum temperature expected for Montego Bay tonight is 31 degrees Celsius.
3-DAY FORECAST (starting tomorrow):
Tuesday: Partly cloudy morning across eastern parishes, mainly sunny elsewhere. Isolated afternoon showers across sections of central and western parishes.
Wednesday: Intermittent morning showers across northern parishes. Isolated afternoon showers across southern parishes. Windy along the northern coastal areas.
Thursday: Intermittent morning showers across northern parishes. Partly cloudy afternoon. Windy along the northern coastal areas.
Other Current Regional Weather Features:
There is a Frontal System across the Western Caribbean.
Source: The Gleaner/Power 106 News
Send your images, videos and updates to youreport@gleanerjm.com | Click here to Comment
Your Comments
The opinions on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of The Gleaner. The Gleaner reserves the right not to publish comments that may be deemed libelous, derogatory or indecent. To respond to The Gleaner please use the feedback form.
Video
|
Go- Jamaica: Home | Business Directory | Jobsmart | Chat | Gallery | Videos | Events
Disclaimer | Privacy Policy |Contact Us | Terms of Service