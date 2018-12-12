2018-12-12 13:34:54 | ( Comments)

SIGNIFICANT FEATURE



There is a Stationary Front just west of the Island. The Frontal System will linger just west of Jamaica today and will slowly dissipate tonight into Thursday morning. Thereafter a Trough will become the significant feature.





24-HOUR FORECAST



This morning expect isolated showers across sections of northern parishes, partly cloudy elsewhere. This afternoon expect widely scattered showers across northern parishes and hilly inland areas of southern parishes. Tonight will be partly cloudy.





Maximum temperature expected for Kingston tonight 30 degrees Celsius.

Maximum temperature expected for Montego Bay tonight 31 degrees Celsius.





3-DAY FORECAST (starting tomorrow):



Thursday: Isolated morning showers across eastern parishes, mainly sunny elsewhere. Isolated afternoon showers and thunderstorms across sections of northern parishes and hilly inland areas of the other parishes..



Friday: Partly cloudy morning across northern parishes. Widely scattered afternoon showers mainly central and western parishes.



Saturday: Partly cloudy morning across eastern parishes. Isolated afternoon showers mainly across hilly interior sections of most parishes.







Other Current Regional Weather Features:



There is a High Pressure Ridge across the Gulf of Mexico.

RLB/NRS