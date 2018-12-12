|Listen to Live Jamaican Radio, Listen to Power 106 FM 24x7. Click Here to Listen Free | (Advertisement)
|
|
Weather
LOCAL FORECAST Wednesday, December 12, 2018
2018-12-12 13:34:54 | (0 Comments)
SIGNIFICANT FEATURE
There is a Stationary Front just west of the Island. The Frontal System will linger just west of Jamaica today and will slowly dissipate tonight into Thursday morning. Thereafter a Trough will become the significant feature.
24-HOUR FORECAST
This morning expect isolated showers across sections of northern parishes, partly cloudy elsewhere. This afternoon expect widely scattered showers across northern parishes and hilly inland areas of southern parishes. Tonight will be partly cloudy.
Maximum temperature expected for Kingston tonight 30 degrees Celsius.
Maximum temperature expected for Montego Bay tonight 31 degrees Celsius.
3-DAY FORECAST (starting tomorrow):
Thursday: Isolated morning showers across eastern parishes, mainly sunny elsewhere. Isolated afternoon showers and thunderstorms across sections of northern parishes and hilly inland areas of the other parishes..
Friday: Partly cloudy morning across northern parishes. Widely scattered afternoon showers mainly central and western parishes.
Saturday: Partly cloudy morning across eastern parishes. Isolated afternoon showers mainly across hilly interior sections of most parishes.
Other Current Regional Weather Features:
There is a High Pressure Ridge across the Gulf of Mexico.
RLB/NRS
Source: The Gleaner/Power 106 News
Send your images, videos and updates to youreport@gleanerjm.com | Click here to Comment
Your Comments
The opinions on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of The Gleaner. The Gleaner reserves the right not to publish comments that may be deemed libelous, derogatory or indecent. To respond to The Gleaner please use the feedback form.
Video
|
Go- Jamaica: Home | Business Directory | Jobsmart | Chat | Gallery | Videos | Events
Disclaimer | Privacy Policy |Contact Us | Terms of Service