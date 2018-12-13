2018-12-13 09:18:15 | ( Comments)

SIGNIFICANT FEATURE



There is a Dissipating Stationary Front northeast of Jamaica. It is expected to dissipate by this afternoon. A High Pressure Ridge is then expected to build across the island by late this evening and linger through to Saturday.





24-HOUR FORECAST



This morning will be mostly cloudy with isolated showers across northern parishes, partly cloudy elsewhere. This afternoon, expect isolated showers across sections of western parishes. Tonight will be fair.





Maximum temperature expected for Kingston tonight is 31 degrees Celsius.

Maximum temperature expected for Montego Bay tonight is 30 degrees Celsius.





3-DAY FORECAST (starting tomorrow):



Friday: Mainly sunny morning. Isolated afternoon showers across hilly inland areas of most parishes. Windy.



Saturday: Partly cloudy morning across eastern parishes. Isolated afternoon showers across northern parishes. Windy mainly across southern parishes.



Sunday: Isolated afternoon showers across western parishes.





Other Current Regional Weather Features:

There is a High Pressure Ridge across the northern Caribbean.

