Weather
LOCAL FORECAST Monday, December 17, 2018
2018-12-17 11:18:55 | (0 Comments)
SIGNIFICANT FEATURE
There is a Stationary Front west of Jamaica. Additionally, there is a Pre-frontal Trough across Jamaica. The Trough is expected to linger in the vicinity of the island until Tuesday afternoon, when a High Pressure Ridge is then expected to build across Jamaica.
24-HOUR FORECAST
This morning will be mainly sunny. This afternoon, expect fair to partly cloudy skies. Tonight will be mainly fair.
Maximum temperature expected for Kingston and Montego Bay tonight is 31 degrees Celsius.
3-DAY FORECAST (starting tomorrow):
Tuesday: Mainly sunny morning. Fair to partly cloudy afternoon.
Wednesday: Mainly sunny morning. Isolated afternoon showers across sections of hilly inland areas, partly cloudy elsewhere.
Thursday: Mainly sunny morning. Windy with isolated afternoon showers across sections of eastern parishes.
Other Current Regional Weather Features:
There is a High Pressure System across the eastern Caribbean.
Source: The Gleaner/Power 106 News
