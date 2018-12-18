2018-12-18 12:03:28 | ( Comments)

SIGNIFICANT FEATURE



There is a trough across Jamaica. Additionally, there is a Stationary Front just west of Jamaica. The Trough is expected to remain across the island today through to early tomorrow as the Frontal System currently west of the island gradually dissipates. Thereafter, a High Pressure Ridge is expected to build across Jamaica.





24-HOUR FORECAST



This Morning will be mainly sunny.

This afternoon, expect partly cloudy skies with few isolated showers across sections of western parishes. Tonight will be mainly fair.



Maximum temperature expected for Kingston tonight is 30 degrees Celsius.

Maximum temperature expected for Montego Bay tonight is 30 degrees Celsius.





3-DAY FORECAST (starting tomorrow):



Wednesday: Mainly sunny morning. Isolated afternoon showers across sections of hilly inland areas, partly cloudy elsewhere.



Thursday: Mainly sunny morning. Partly cloudy and windy afternoon.



Friday: Morning showers and and thunderstorms across sections of eastern parishes. Intermittent afternoon showers across most parishes.





Other Current Regional Weather Features:

There is a High Pressure System across the Gulf of Mexico.