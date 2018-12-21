Listen to Live Jamaican Radio, Listen to Power 106 FM 24x7. Click Here to Listen Free | (Advertisement)
Weather

LOCAL FORECAST Friday, December 21, 2018

2018-12-21 11:27:08 | (0 Comments)


SIGNIFICANT FEATURE

There is a Cold Front approaching the island. The Frontal Boundary is expected to drift across Jamaica today then stall just east of the island. The Front remains stationary in the vicinity of the Island throughout the weekend.

24-HOUR FORECAST

This morning, expect mostly cloudy skies across eastern and southern parishes; Partly cloudy elsewhere. This afternoon will be mostly cloudy to overcast with intermittent showers across most parishes. Tonight, expect variably cloudy conditions with lingering showers across most parishes. Windy along northern coastal areas.

Maximum temperature expected for Kingston tonight is 27 degrees Celsius.
Maximum temperature expected for Montego Bay tonight is 28 degrees Celsius.


3-DAY FORECAST (starting tomorrow):

Saturday: Variably cloudy to mostly cloudy conditions across most parishes Windy with widely scattered showers across northern parishes. Afternoon showers expected across most parishes.

Sunday: Intermittent morning showers across northern parishes. Partly cloudy elsewhere. Isolated afternoon showers across southern parishes.

Monday: Isolated showers across northeastern parishes. Isolated afternoon showers across southern parishes.


Other Current Regional Weather Features:
A building High Pressure Ridge across the Gulf of Mexico.

Source: The Gleaner/Power 106 News

