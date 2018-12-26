Listen to Live Jamaican Radio, Listen to Power 106 FM 24x7. Click Here to Listen Free | (Advertisement)
Go-Jamaica
Go-Jamaica
| News Home | News | Sports | Business | Weather | Caribbean | International

Weather

LOCAL FORECAST Wednesday December 26, 2018

2018-12-26 08:45:21 | (0 Comments)


SIGNIFICANT FEATURE

There is a weak Trough across Jamaica. The Trough is expected to remain across the island for another day or so. Thereafter, A High Pressure Ridge is expected to become the significant feature.

24-HOUR FORECAST
This morning, expect partly cloudy skies across eastern parishes,while mainly sunny elsewhere. This afternoon, expect fair to partly cloudy and windy.

Minimum temperature expected for Kingston tonight is 21 degrees Celsius.
Minimum temperature expected for Montego Bay tonight is 21 degrees Celsius.


3-DAY FORECAST (after tomorrow):

Thursday: Partly cloudy morning across eastern parishes, mainly sunny elsewhere. Isolated afternoon showers across sections of hilly inland areas. Windy

Friday/ Saturday: Mainly sunny morning. Partly cloudy and windy afternoon.

Other Current Regional Weather Features:
A Frontal System is across the northern Caribbean.

Related Stories - Computer Generated.
LOCAL FORECAST Tuesday, October 30, 2018
LOCAL FORECAST Monday, December 24, 2018
LOCAL FORECAST Tuesday, November 13, 2018
LOCAL FORECAST Monday, October 8, 2018
LOCAL FORECAST Tuesday, October 9, 2018

Source: The Gleaner/Power 106 News

Send your images, videos and updates to youreport@gleanerjm.com | Click here to Comment

| Print Version | More Weather Bookmark and Share
Latest Weather Articles
LOCAL FORECAST Thursday, December 27, 2018
LOCAL FORECAST Monday, December 24, 2018
LOCAL FORECAST Friday, December 21, 2018
LOCAL FORECAST Wednesday December 19, 2018
LOCAL FORECAST Tuesday, December 18, 2018
LOCAL FORECAST Monday, December 17, 2018
LOCAL FORECAST Wednesday, December 12, 2018
LOCAL FORECAST Thursday, December 13, 2018
LOCAL FORECAST Wednesday, December 12, 2018
LOCAL FORECAST Monday, December 10, 2018
 
Your Comments
The opinions on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of The Gleaner. The Gleaner reserves the right not to publish comments that may be deemed libelous, derogatory or indecent. To respond to The Gleaner please use the feedback form.

Video


» Live Regular updates on Power 106
» More News/Updates
» Photo Gallery
» Weather Information
» Follow us on Twitter