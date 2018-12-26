|Listen to Live Jamaican Radio, Listen to Power 106 FM 24x7. Click Here to Listen Free | (Advertisement)
|
|
Weather
LOCAL FORECAST Wednesday December 26, 2018
2018-12-26 08:45:21 | (0 Comments)
SIGNIFICANT FEATURE
There is a weak Trough across Jamaica. The Trough is expected to remain across the island for another day or so. Thereafter, A High Pressure Ridge is expected to become the significant feature.
24-HOUR FORECAST
This morning, expect partly cloudy skies across eastern parishes,while mainly sunny elsewhere. This afternoon, expect fair to partly cloudy and windy.
Minimum temperature expected for Kingston tonight is 21 degrees Celsius.
Minimum temperature expected for Montego Bay tonight is 21 degrees Celsius.
3-DAY FORECAST (after tomorrow):
Thursday: Partly cloudy morning across eastern parishes, mainly sunny elsewhere. Isolated afternoon showers across sections of hilly inland areas. Windy
Friday/ Saturday: Mainly sunny morning. Partly cloudy and windy afternoon.
Other Current Regional Weather Features:
A Frontal System is across the northern Caribbean.
Source: The Gleaner/Power 106 News
Send your images, videos and updates to youreport@gleanerjm.com | Click here to Comment
Your Comments
The opinions on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of The Gleaner. The Gleaner reserves the right not to publish comments that may be deemed libelous, derogatory or indecent. To respond to The Gleaner please use the feedback form.
Video
|
Go- Jamaica: Home | Business Directory | Jobsmart | Chat | Gallery | Videos | Events
Disclaimer | Privacy Policy |Contact Us | Terms of Service