2018-12-26 08:45:21 | ( Comments)

SIGNIFICANT FEATURE



There is a weak Trough across Jamaica. The Trough is expected to remain across the island for another day or so. Thereafter, A High Pressure Ridge is expected to become the significant feature.



24-HOUR FORECAST

This morning, expect partly cloudy skies across eastern parishes,while mainly sunny elsewhere. This afternoon, expect fair to partly cloudy and windy.



Minimum temperature expected for Kingston tonight is 21 degrees Celsius.

Minimum temperature expected for Montego Bay tonight is 21 degrees Celsius.





3-DAY FORECAST (after tomorrow):



Thursday: Partly cloudy morning across eastern parishes, mainly sunny elsewhere. Isolated afternoon showers across sections of hilly inland areas. Windy



Friday/ Saturday: Mainly sunny morning. Partly cloudy and windy afternoon.



Other Current Regional Weather Features:

A Frontal System is across the northern Caribbean.