Weather
LOCAL FORECAST Thursday, December 27, 2018
2018-12-27 09:22:13 | (0 Comments)
SIGNIFICANT FEATURE
There is a High Pressure Ridge across Jamaica. It is coupled with a Low Level Jet stream will result in mainly sunny and windy conditions across Jamaica over the next few days.
24-HOUR FORECAST
This morning will be partly cloudy across eastern parishes. This Afternoon will be 0artly cloudy and windy. Tonight, expect mainly fair skies.
Maximum temperature expected for Kingston tonight is 30 degrees Celsius.
Maximum temperature expected for Montego Bay tonight is 30 degrees Celsius.
3-DAY FORECAST (starting tomorrow):
Friday/ Saturday/Sunday: Mainly sunny and windy.
Other Current Regional Weather Features:
There is no significant rainmaker across the Caribbean at this time.
CDJ
Source: The Gleaner/Power 106 News
