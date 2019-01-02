2019-01-02 10:41:40 | ( Comments)

SIGNIFICANT FEATURE



There is a Trough across Jamaica and the central Caribbean. The Trough is expected to linger across the island through to tomorrow. On Wednesday, a High Pressure Ridge is then expected to build across the island.





24-HOUR FORECAST

This morning, expect partly cloudy across northeastern parishes, mainly sunny elsewhere. This afternoon, expect isolated afternoon showers mainly across sections of central and western parishes. Tonight, will be fair.





Maximum temperature expected for Kingston tonight is 30 degrees Celsius.

Maximum temperature expected for Montego Bay tonight is 30 degrees Celsius.





3-DAY FORECAST (starting tomorrow):



Tuesday: Partly cloudy morning across northeastern parishes, mainly sunny elsewhere. Isolated afternoon showers across hilly inland areas.



Wednesday: Mainly sunny morning. Partly cloudy afternoon across central and western parishes. Windy along coastal areas.



Thursday: Partly cloudy and windy.





Other Current Regional Weather Features:

A Frontal System entering the Gulf of Mexico.