Weather
LOCAL FORECAST Wednesday, January 2, 2019
2019-01-02 10:53:55 | (0 Comments)
SIGNIFICANT FEATURE
There is a High Pressure Ridge and a Low-Level Jet Stream are across Jamaica and the central Caribbean. They will remain across the region through to the weekend.
24-HOUR FORECAST
This morning will be partly cloudy across eastern parishes, mainly sunny elsewhere and windy. This afternoon will also be partly cloudy and windy. Tonight will be mainly fair.
Maximum temperature expected for Kingston tonight is 31 degrees Celsius.
Maximum temperature expected for Montego Bay tonight is 31 degrees Celsius.
3-DAY FORECAST (starting tomorrow):
Thursday: Partly cloudy morning across eastern parishes. Partly cloudy afternoon. Windy.
Friday: Generally fair and windy.
Saturday: Partly cloudy afternoon mainly across northern parishes. Windy.
Other Current Regional Weather Features:
There is a Stationary Front across northwestern Gulf of Mexico.
Source: The Gleaner/Power 106 News
