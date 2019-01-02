Listen to Live Jamaican Radio, Listen to Power 106 FM 24x7. Click Here to Listen Free | (Advertisement)
Go-Jamaica
Go-Jamaica
| News Home | News | Sports | Business | Weather | Caribbean | International

Weather

LOCAL FORECAST Wednesday, January 2, 2019

2019-01-02 10:53:55 | (0 Comments)


SIGNIFICANT FEATURE

There is a High Pressure Ridge and a Low-Level Jet Stream are across Jamaica and the central Caribbean. They will remain across the region through to the weekend.


24-HOUR FORECAST
This morning will be partly cloudy across eastern parishes, mainly sunny elsewhere and windy. This afternoon will also be partly cloudy and windy. Tonight will be mainly fair.

Maximum temperature expected for Kingston tonight is 31 degrees Celsius.
Maximum temperature expected for Montego Bay tonight is 31 degrees Celsius.

3-DAY FORECAST (starting tomorrow):
Thursday: Partly cloudy morning across eastern parishes. Partly cloudy afternoon. Windy.

Friday: Generally fair and windy.

Saturday: Partly cloudy afternoon mainly across northern parishes. Windy.


Other Current Regional Weather Features:
There is a Stationary Front across northwestern Gulf of Mexico.

Related Stories - Computer Generated.
LOCAL FORECAST Tuesday, October 30, 2018
LOCAL FORECAST Monday, December 24, 2018
LOCAL FORECAST Monday, December 24, 2018
LOCAL FORECAST Tuesday, November 13, 2018
LOCAL FORECAST Monday, October 8, 2018

Source: The Gleaner/Power 106 News

Send your images, videos and updates to youreport@gleanerjm.com | Click here to Comment

| Print Version | More Weather Bookmark and Share
Latest Weather Articles
LOCAL FORECAST Thursday, January 03, 2019
LOCAL FORECAST Monday, December 24, 2018
LOCAL FORECAST Monday, December 31, 2018
LOCAL FORECAST Thursday, December 27, 2018
LOCAL FORECAST Wednesday December 26, 2018
LOCAL FORECAST Monday, December 24, 2018
LOCAL FORECAST Friday, December 21, 2018
LOCAL FORECAST Wednesday December 19, 2018
LOCAL FORECAST Tuesday, December 18, 2018
LOCAL FORECAST Monday, December 17, 2018
 
Your Comments
The opinions on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of The Gleaner. The Gleaner reserves the right not to publish comments that may be deemed libelous, derogatory or indecent. To respond to The Gleaner please use the feedback form.

Video


» Live Regular updates on Power 106
» More News/Updates
» Photo Gallery
» Weather Information
» Follow us on Twitter