2019-01-03 13:04:02 | ( Comments)

SIGNIFICANT FEATURE



There is a High Pressure Ridge and a Low-Level Jet Stream across Jamaica. The High Pressure Ridge and Low-Level Jet Stream are expected to remain across the island through to early Saturday. A Pre-frontal Trough is then expected to move across Jamaica by Saturday afternoon.





24-HOUR FORECAST

This Morning into the afternoon, expect partly cloudy mainly across eastern and hilly inland areas, mainly sunny elsewhere. Windy mainly across southern parishes. Tonight will be mainly fair.





Maximum temperature expected for Kingston tonight 31 degrees Celsius.

Maximum temperature expected for Montego Bay tonight 31 degrees Celsius.





3-DAY FORECAST (starting tomorrow):



Friday: Partly cloudy mainly across eastern and hilly inland areas, mainly sunny elsewhere. Windy mainly across southern parishes.



Saturday: Partly cloudy with possible isolated afternoon showers across hilly inland areas.



Sunday: Isolated afternoon showers across western parishes, partly cloudy elsewhere.





Other Current Regional Weather Features:

There is a Frontal System across the Gulf of Mexico.