2019-01-04 13:48:22 | ( Comments)

SIGNIFICANT FEATURE

There is a High Pressure Ridge is across Jamaica. Additionally, there is a Low-Level Jet stream across the island and the central Caribbean. They will persist across the island until Saturday morning, Thereafter, Pre-frontal Trough will become the significant system.





24-HOUR FORECAST

This morning, expect isolated showers across sections of northeastern parishes, mainly sunny elsewhere. Windy. This afternoon will be partly cloudy and windy. Tonight is expected to be mainly fair.





Maximum temperature expected for Kingston tonight is 31 degrees Celsius.

Maximum temperature expected for Montego Bay tonight is 31 degrees Celsius.





3-DAY FORECAST (starting tomorrow):



Saturday: Partly cloudy morning. Isolated afternoon showers across hilly inland areas.



Sunday/ Monday: Isolated afternoon showers across western parishes, partly cloudy elsewhere.





Other Current Regional Weather Features:

There is a Cold Front across the Gulf of Mexico.