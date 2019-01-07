|Listen to Live Jamaican Radio, Listen to Power 106 FM 24x7. Click Here to Listen Free | (Advertisement)
Weather
LOCAL FORECAST Monday, December 31, 2018
2019-01-07 10:00:04 | (0 Comments)
SIGNIFICANT FEATURE
There is a High Pressure Ridge and Low-Level Jet Stream across Jamaica. The Ridge and Low-Level Jet should remain across the island for another few days.
24-HOUR FORECAST
This morning, continuing into the afternoon will be mainly sunny and windy mainly across coastal and hilly inland areas. Tonight will be fair while still windy along some coastal areas.
Maximum temperature expected for Kingston tonight is 31 degrees Celsius.
Maximum temperature expected for Montego Bay tonight is 31 degrees Celsius.
3-DAY FORECAST (starting tomorrow):
Tuesday/Wednesday: Mainly sunny and windy.
Thursday: Partly cloudy and windy.
Other Current Regional Weather Features:
There is a Frontal System across the western Gulf of Mexico.
JKH
Source: The Gleaner/Power 106 News
