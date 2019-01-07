2019-01-07 16:53:44 | ( Comments)

SIGNIFICANT FEATURE



Induced Trough across Jamaica.Caribbean. A Frontal System across the northwestern Caribbean has induced a Trough across Jamaica. The Trough will linger across the island for another few day.





24-HOUR FORECAST

This morning, expect partly cloudy across eastern parishes, mainly sunny elsewhere. This afternoon expect possible isolated showers across southwestern parishes, partly cloudy elsewhere.

Tonight will be partly cloudy.





Maximum temperature expected for Kingston tonight is 31 degrees Celsius.

Maximum temperature expected for Montego Bay tonight is 31 degrees Celsius.





3-DAY FORECAST (starting tomorrow):

Tuesday / Wednesday: Partly cloudy morning across eastern parishes, mainly sunny elsewhere. Isolated afternoon showers across sections of central and western parishes.



Thursday: Isolated afternoon showers across hilly inland areas.





Other Current Regional Weather Features:

There is a High Pressure Ridge across the eastern Caribbean.

