|Listen to Live Jamaican Radio, Listen to Power 106 FM 24x7. Click Here to Listen Free | (Advertisement)
|
|
Weather
LOCAL FORECAST Monday, January 7, 2019
2019-01-08 09:31:00 | (0 Comments)
SIGNIFICANT FEATURE
Induced Trough across Jamaica.Caribbean. A Frontal System across the northwestern Caribbean has induced a Trough across Jamaica. The Trough will linger across the island for another few day.
24-HOUR FORECAST
This morning, expect partly cloudy across eastern parishes, mainly sunny elsewhere. This afternoon expect possible isolated showers across southwestern parishes, partly cloudy elsewhere.
Tonight will be partly cloudy.
Maximum temperature expected for Kingston tonight is 31 degrees Celsius.
Maximum temperature expected for Montego Bay tonight is 31 degrees Celsius.
3-DAY FORECAST (starting tomorrow):
Tuesday / Wednesday: Partly cloudy morning across eastern parishes, mainly sunny elsewhere. Isolated afternoon showers across sections of central and western parishes.
Thursday: Isolated afternoon showers across hilly inland areas.
Other Current Regional Weather Features:
There is a High Pressure Ridge across the eastern Caribbean.
CAP
Source: The Gleaner/Power 106 News
Send your images, videos and updates to youreport@gleanerjm.com | Click here to Comment
Your Comments
The opinions on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of The Gleaner. The Gleaner reserves the right not to publish comments that may be deemed libelous, derogatory or indecent. To respond to The Gleaner please use the feedback form.
Video
|
Go- Jamaica: Home | Business Directory | Jobsmart | Chat | Gallery | Videos | Events
Disclaimer | Privacy Policy |Contact Us | Terms of Service