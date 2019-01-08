2019-01-08 09:37:27 | ( Comments)

SIGNIFICANT FEATURE



A Trough across Jamaica. The Trough is expected to linger across the island through to early Thursday. A Cold Front is then expected to move across the island late Thursday evening, stalling thereafter.





24-HOUR FORECAST



This morning, expect partly cloudy across eastern parishes, mainly sunny elsewhere. This afternoon, expect isolated showers and thunderstorms across sections of eastern and central parishes. Tonight will be partly cloudy.





Maximum temperature expected for Kingston tonight is 30 degrees Celsius.

Maximum temperature expected for Montego Bay tonight is 31 degrees Celsius.





3-DAY FORECAST (starting tomorrow):

Wednesday: Partly cloudy morning. Widely scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms across sections of most parishes.



Thursday: Partly cloudy morning. Mostly cloudy afternoon. Becoming cool in the evening.



Friday: Partly cloudy and cool.





Other Current Regional Weather Features:

A High Pressure Ridge across the Gulf of Mexico.

JKH