Weather
LOCAL FORECAST Wednesday, January 09, 2019
2019-01-09 11:28:26 | (0 Comments)
SIGNIFICANT FEATURE
There is a Trough across Jamaica. The Trough is expected to linger across the island for the next three days.
24-HOUR FORECAST
This morning, expect partly cloudy across eastern parishes, mainly sunny elsewhere. This afternoon, expect isolated showers and thunderstorms across sections of eastern and central parishes. Tonight will be partly cloudy.
Maximum temperature expected for Kingston tonight is 31 degrees Celsius.
Maximum temperature expected for Montego Bay tonight is 31 degrees Celsius.
3-DAY FORECAST (starting tomorrow):
Thursday: Isolated morning showers across sections of eastern parishes. Widely scattered afternoon showers across sections of most parishes.
Friday: Partly cloudy morning. Isolated afternoon showers across hilly inland areas.
Saturday: Partly cloudy morning. Isolated afternoon showers across sections of central and western parishes.
Other Current Regional Weather Features:
A High Pressure Ridge across the Gulf of Mexico.
