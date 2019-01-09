Listen to Live Jamaican Radio, Listen to Power 106 FM 24x7. Click Here to Listen Free | (Advertisement)
Go-Jamaica
Go-Jamaica
| News Home | News | Sports | Business | Weather | Caribbean | International

Weather

LOCAL FORECAST Wednesday, January 09, 2019

2019-01-09 11:28:26 | (0 Comments)


SIGNIFICANT FEATURE

There is a Trough across Jamaica. The Trough is expected to linger across the island for the next three days.

24-HOUR FORECAST
This morning, expect partly cloudy across eastern parishes, mainly sunny elsewhere. This afternoon, expect isolated showers and thunderstorms across sections of eastern and central parishes. Tonight will be partly cloudy.

Maximum temperature expected for Kingston tonight is 31 degrees Celsius.
Maximum temperature expected for Montego Bay tonight is 31 degrees Celsius.


3-DAY FORECAST (starting tomorrow):
Thursday: Isolated morning showers across sections of eastern parishes. Widely scattered afternoon showers across sections of most parishes.

Friday: Partly cloudy morning. Isolated afternoon showers across hilly inland areas.

Saturday: Partly cloudy morning. Isolated afternoon showers across sections of central and western parishes.

Other Current Regional Weather Features:
A High Pressure Ridge across the Gulf of Mexico.

Related Stories - Computer Generated.
LOCAL FORECAST Tuesday, October 30, 2018
LOCAL FORECAST Monday, December 24, 2018
LOCAL FORECAST Monday, December 24, 2018
LOCAL FORECAST Tuesday, November 13, 2018

Source: The Gleaner/Power 106 News

Send your images, videos and updates to youreport@gleanerjm.com | Click here to Comment

| Print Version | More Weather Bookmark and Share
Latest Weather Articles
LOCAL FORECAST Thursday, January 10, 2019
LOCAL FORECAST Tuesday, January 08, 2019
LOCAL FORECAST Monday, January 7, 2019
LOCAL FORECAST Monday, January 7, 2019
LOCAL FORECAST Monday, December 31, 2018
LOCAL FORECAST Friday, January 04, 2019
LOCAL FORECAST Thursday, January 03, 2019
LOCAL FORECAST Wednesday, January 2, 2019
LOCAL FORECAST Monday, December 24, 2018
LOCAL FORECAST Monday, December 31, 2018
 
Your Comments
The opinions on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of The Gleaner. The Gleaner reserves the right not to publish comments that may be deemed libelous, derogatory or indecent. To respond to The Gleaner please use the feedback form.

Video


» Live Regular updates on Power 106
» More News/Updates
» Photo Gallery
» Weather Information
» Follow us on Twitter