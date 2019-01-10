|Listen to Live Jamaican Radio, Listen to Power 106 FM 24x7. Click Here to Listen Free | (Advertisement)
|
|
Weather
LOCAL FORECAST Thursday, January 10, 2019
2019-01-10 10:46:32 | (0 Comments)
SIGNIFICANT FEATURE
There is a Trough across the central Caribbean and Jamaica. It is expected to linger in the vicinity of the island until Friday. Meanwhile, a Cold Front is over the western Caribbean.
24-HOUR FORECAST
This morning, expect partly cloudy skies across northeastern parishes, mainly fair elsewhere.
This afternoon, expect isolated showers and possible thunderstorms across sections of eastern and central parishes. Tonight will be partly cloudy and cool.
Maximum temperature expected for Kingston today is 31 degrees Celsius.
Maximum temperature expected for Montego Bay today is 30 degrees Celsius.
3-DAY FORECAST (starting tomorrow):
Friday: Partly cloudy morning. Isolated late afternoon showers across hilly inland areas.
Saturday: Partly cloudy morning with isolated showers over northeastern parishes.
Isolated afternoon showers across sections of central and western parishes.
Sunday: Mainly fair morning.Partly cloudy afternoon across central parishes.
Other Current Regional Weather Features:
A Cold Front is across Western Caribbean. While there is a High Pressure Ridge across the Gulf of Mexico.
Source: The Gleaner/Power 106 News
|
