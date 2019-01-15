2019-01-15 11:08:13 | ( Comments)

SIGNIFICANT FEATURE



There is a Trough across Jamaica. It is expected to linger for the next few days.





24-HOUR FORECAST

This morning, expect partly cloudy skies across sections of northeastern parishes, mainly fair elsewhere. This afternoon, expect showers across northern parishes and hilly areas of southeastern parishes. Tonight will be partly cloudy becoming fair.





Maximum temperature expected for Kingston today is 30 degrees Celsius.

Maximum temperature expected for Montego Bay today is 30 degrees Celsius.





3-DAY FORECAST (starting tomorrow):



Wednesday: Partly cloudy morning over northeastern parishes.

Expect late afternoon showers mainly across central

and southwestern parishes.



Thursday: Look for morning showers over northern parishes.

During the afternoon showers expected over most parishes..



Friday: Partly cloudy morning over northeastern parishes,mainly

fair elsewhere. Isolated afternoon showers across western parishes.



Other Current Regional Weather Features:



Dissipating Cold Front north of the Caribbean. While, a High Pressure Ridge is over the Gulf of Mexico.