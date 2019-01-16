2019-01-16 11:48:05 | ( Comments)

SIGNIFICANT FEATURE



There is a Trough across Jamaica. It is expected to remain across the island until Thursday when a High Pressure Ridge builds across the central Caribbean.



24-HOUR FORECAST

This Morning will be partly cloudy. This afternoon, expect isolated showers and thunderstorms mainly across central parishes. Tonight will be fair.



Maximum temperature expected for Kingston today is 30 degrees Celsius.

Maximum temperature expected for Montego Bay today is 30 degrees Celsius.



3-DAY FORECAST (starting tomorrow):

Thursday/Friday: Partly cloudy.

Saturday: Mainly sunny during the morning. Partly cloudy afternoon across central and western parishes.



Other Current Regional Weather Features:

A High Pressure Ridge is across the Gulf of Mexico.