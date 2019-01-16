|Listen to Live Jamaican Radio, Listen to Power 106 FM 24x7. Click Here to Listen Free | (Advertisement)
Weather
LOCAL FORECAST Wednesday, January 16, 2019
2019-01-16 11:48:05 | (0 Comments)
SIGNIFICANT FEATURE
There is a Trough across Jamaica. It is expected to remain across the island until Thursday when a High Pressure Ridge builds across the central Caribbean.
24-HOUR FORECAST
This Morning will be partly cloudy. This afternoon, expect isolated showers and thunderstorms mainly across central parishes. Tonight will be fair.
Maximum temperature expected for Kingston today is 30 degrees Celsius.
Maximum temperature expected for Montego Bay today is 30 degrees Celsius.
3-DAY FORECAST (starting tomorrow):
Thursday/Friday: Partly cloudy.
Saturday: Mainly sunny during the morning. Partly cloudy afternoon across central and western parishes.
Other Current Regional Weather Features:
A High Pressure Ridge is across the Gulf of Mexico.
Source: The Gleaner/Power 106 News
