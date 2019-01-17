Listen to Live Jamaican Radio, Listen to Power 106 FM 24x7. Click Here to Listen Free | (Advertisement)
Weather

LOCAL FORECAST Monday, January 14, 2019

2019-01-17 10:43:27 | (0 Comments)


SIGNIFICANT FEATURE
There is a Trough across Jamaica. The Trough is expected to remain across the island until Wednesday when a Cold Front moves north of Jamaica.


24-HOUR FORECAST
This morning will be mainly sunny. In the afternoon, expect isolated showers mainly across central and western parishes.

Maximum temperature expected for Kingston today is 22 degrees Celsius.
Maximum temperature expected for Montego Bay today is 21 degrees Celsius.

3-DAY FORECAST (starting tomorrow):

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms mainly across central and western
parishes during the afternoon.

Wednesday / Thursday : Partly cloudy.

Other Current Regional Weather Features:

A Cold Front across the Gulf of Mexico is expected to move north of Jamaica on Wednesday.

Source: The Gleaner/Power 106 News

