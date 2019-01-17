2019-01-17 10:43:27 | ( Comments)

SIGNIFICANT FEATURE

There is a Trough across Jamaica. The Trough is expected to remain across the island until Wednesday when a Cold Front moves north of Jamaica.





24-HOUR FORECAST

This morning will be mainly sunny. In the afternoon, expect isolated showers mainly across central and western parishes.



Maximum temperature expected for Kingston today is 22 degrees Celsius.

Maximum temperature expected for Montego Bay today is 21 degrees Celsius.



3-DAY FORECAST (starting tomorrow):



Tuesday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms mainly across central and western

parishes during the afternoon.



Wednesday / Thursday : Partly cloudy.



Other Current Regional Weather Features:



A Cold Front across the Gulf of Mexico is expected to move north of Jamaica on Wednesday.