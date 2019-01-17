2019-01-17 10:58:30 | ( Comments)

SIGNIFICANT FEATURE



A Trough across Jamaica. The Trough lingers across the Island through to early Friday while gradually weakening. Thereafter, a High Pressure Ridge is expected to become the dominant feature into the weekend.





24-HOUR FORECAST

This morning, expect partly cloudy across northeastern parishes, mainly sunny elsewhere. This afternoon, expect isolated showers and thunderstorms mainly across sections of southern parishes. Tonight willbe fair.





Maximum temperature expected for Kingston today is 30 degrees Celsius.

Maximum temperature expected for Montego Bay today is 30 degrees Celsius.



3-DAY FORECAST (starting tomorrow):

Friday: Partly cloudy afternoon with possible isolated showers across hilly inland areas.

Saturday: Mainly sunny morning. Partly cloudy afternoon across central and western parishes.

Sunday: Mainly sunny morning. Isolated afternoon showers across hilly inland areas.





Other Current Regional Weather Features:

There is a High Pressure Ridge across the Gulf of Mexico.