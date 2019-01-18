Listen to Live Jamaican Radio, Listen to Power 106 FM 24x7. Click Here to Listen Free | (Advertisement)
Weather

LOCAL FORECAST Friday, January 18, 2019

2019-01-18 09:49:05 | (0 Comments)


SIGNIFICANT FEATURE
There is a High Pressure Ridge building across Jamaica. The High Pressure Ridge should establish itself across Jamaica by later this morning, and is expected to remain through to early Sunday. A Cold Front is then expected to move into the vicinity of the island on Monday.


24-HOUR FORECAST
This morning, expect partly cloudy across northeastern parishes, mainly sunny elsewhere. This afternoon will be partly cloudy. Tonight will be fair.


Maximum temperature expected for Kingston today is 30 degrees Celsius.
Maximum temperature expected for Montego Bay today is 30 degrees Celsius.


3-DAY FORECAST (starting tomorrow):
Saturday: Mainly sunny morning. Partly cloudy afternoon.

Sunday: Mainly sunny morning. Isolated afternoon showers across northern and southwestern parishes.

Monday: Isolated afternoon showers across sections of most parishes. Cool.


Other Current Regional Weather Features:
There is a Trough across the central Caribbean.
There is a Cold Front entering the Gulf of Mexico.
JKH

Source: The Gleaner/Power 106 News

