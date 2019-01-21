2019-01-21 11:13:26 | ( Comments)

SIGNIFICANT FEATURE



There is a Cold Front west of Jamaica. It is expected to stall across the central Caribbean today.



24-HOUR FORECAST

This morning, expect isolated showers across sections of northern parishes.

This afternoon, expect isolated showers and thunderstorms mainly across northern parishes. Tonight, expect artly cloudy and cool.



Maximum temperature expected for Kingston today is 29 degrees Celsius.

Maximum temperature expected for Montego Bay today is 29 degrees Celsius.





3-DAY FORECAST (starting tomorrow):

Tuesday: Cloudy and windy especially across northern parishes.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy morning across eastern parishes. Isolated showers mainly across central and western parishes during the afternoon.

Thursday: Partly cloudy and windy.



Other Current Regional Weather Features:

There is no other significant weather feature across the region at this time.