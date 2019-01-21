|Listen to Live Jamaican Radio, Listen to Power 106 FM 24x7. Click Here to Listen Free | (Advertisement)
|
|
Weather
LOCAL FORECAST Monday, January 21, 2019
2019-01-21 11:13:26 | (0 Comments)
SIGNIFICANT FEATURE
There is a Cold Front west of Jamaica. It is expected to stall across the central Caribbean today.
24-HOUR FORECAST
This morning, expect isolated showers across sections of northern parishes.
This afternoon, expect isolated showers and thunderstorms mainly across northern parishes. Tonight, expect artly cloudy and cool.
Maximum temperature expected for Kingston today is 29 degrees Celsius.
Maximum temperature expected for Montego Bay today is 29 degrees Celsius.
3-DAY FORECAST (starting tomorrow):
Tuesday: Cloudy and windy especially across northern parishes.
Wednesday: Partly cloudy morning across eastern parishes. Isolated showers mainly across central and western parishes during the afternoon.
Thursday: Partly cloudy and windy.
Other Current Regional Weather Features:
There is no other significant weather feature across the region at this time.
Source: The Gleaner/Power 106 News
Send your images, videos and updates to youreport@gleanerjm.com | Click here to Comment
Your Comments
The opinions on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of The Gleaner. The Gleaner reserves the right not to publish comments that may be deemed libelous, derogatory or indecent. To respond to The Gleaner please use the feedback form.
Video
|
Go- Jamaica: Home | Business Directory | Jobsmart | Chat | Gallery | Videos | Events
Disclaimer | Privacy Policy |Contact Us | Terms of Service