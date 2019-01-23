2019-01-23 08:16:50 | ( Comments)

SIGNIFICANT FEATURE



There is a High Pressure Ridge and a Low-Level Jet across the region. A strong High Pressure System across the north Atlantic is extending a Ridge and sustaining a Low-Level Jet Stream across much of the Caribbean Basin, including Jamaica. The Ridge and Low-Level Jet should remain the dominant features through to early Friday, when a Pre-Frontal Trough is expected to move into the vicinity of the island.





24-HOUR FORECAST

This morning, into afternoon, expect partly cloudy skies mainly across northern and hilly inland areas, while mainly sunny and windy elsewhere.

Tonight will be fair and windy along coastal areas.





Maximum temperature expected for Kingston today is 30 degrees Celsius.

Maximum temperature expected for Montego Bay today is 30 degrees Celsius.





3-DAY FORECAST (starting tomorrow):

Thursday: Partly cloudy morning across eastern parishes, mainly sunny elsewhere. Partly cloudy afternoon across sections of northern and hilly inland areas, mainly sunny elsewhere. Windy especially across southern parishes.



Friday: Mainly sunny morning. Partly cloudy afternoon across western and hilly inland areas.



Saturday: Partly cloudy afternoon across hilly inland areas.







Other Current Regional Weather Features:

A dissipating Stationary Front across the Turks and Caicos Islands.