Weather
LOCAL FORECAST Thursday, January 24, 2019
2019-01-24 12:53:35 | (0 Comments)
SIGNIFICANT FEATURE
There is a High Pressure Ridge across Jamaica. Additionally, there is a Low-Level Jet Stream across the central and western Caribbean. The High Pressure System across the north Atlantic is extending a Ridge across much of the Caribbean Basin, including Jamaica. The Ridge and Low-Level Jet Stream will remain the dominant features through to early Friday morning, when a Pre-Frontal Trough is expected to move just west of the island.
24-HOUR FORECAST
This Morning was partly cloudy mainly across northern and hilly inland areas, mainly sunny elsewhere. Windy. This afternoon expect isolated showers mainly across northern and hilly inland areas, mainly sunny elsewhere. Windy. Tonight will be partly cloudy . Windy along coastal areas.
Maximum temperature expected for Kingston today is 30 degrees Celsius.
Maximum temperature expected for Montego Bay today is 30 degrees Celsius.
3-DAY FORECAST (starting tomorrow):
Friday: Mainly sunny morning. Partly cloudy afternoon across hilly inland areas. Windy especially across southern parishes.
Saturday: Partly cloudy morning across eastern parishes. Isolated afternoon showers across hilly inland areas. Windy.
Sunday: Partly cloudy morning across eastern parishes. Isolated afternoon showers across sections of western parishes.
Other Current Regional Weather Features:
A dissipating Stationary Front across the northeastern Caribbean.
Source: The Gleaner/Power 106 News
