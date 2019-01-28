2019-01-28 08:26:28 | ( Comments)

SIGNIFICANT FEATURE



There is a Cold Front across the western Caribbean. It expected to stall just west of Jamaica by late tonight, and remain in the vicinity of the island through to mid-week.





24-HOUR FORECAST

This morning into afternoon, expect generally partly cloudy skies, with possible isolated afternoon showers across sections of northwestern parishes. Tonight will be fair.





Maximum temperature expected for Kingston today is 30 degrees Celsius.

Maximum temperature expected for Montego Bay today is 30 degrees Celsius.





3-DAY FORECAST (starting tomorrow):

Tuesday: Partly cloudy morning across western parishes, mainly sunny elsewhere. Isolated afternoon showers across sections of western parishes.



Wednesday: Partly cloudy morning. Afternoon showers mainly across sections of northern and hilly inland areas. Cool.



Thursday: Isolated afternoon showers mainly across sections of western and hilly inland areas.





Other Current Regional Weather Features:

A High Pressure Ridge across the eastern Caribbean.

