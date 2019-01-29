|Listen to Live Jamaican Radio, Listen to Power 106 FM 24x7. Click Here to Listen Free | (Advertisement)
|
|
Weather
LOCAL FORECAST Tuesday, January 29, 2019
2019-01-29 11:41:01 | (0 Comments)
SIGNIFICANT FEATURE
There is a Stationary Front just west of Jamaica. The Stationary Front will remain just west of the island and will dissipate by late Wednesday evening.
24-HOUR FORECAST
This morning will see isolated showers across sections of northern parishes, partly cloudy elsewhere. This afternoon will be widely scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms across northern parishes and hilly inland areas of southeastern parishes. Tonight will be partly cloudy.
Maximum temperature expected for Kingston today is 30 degrees Celsius.
Maximum temperature expected for Montego Bay today is 30 degrees Celsius.
3-DAY FORECAST (starting tomorrow):
Wednesday: Partly cloudy morning. Afternoon showers mainly across sections of northern and hilly inland areas. Cool.
Thursday: Isolated afternoon showers mainly across sections of western and hilly inland areas.
Friday: Partly cloudy morning across northern parishes, mainly sunny elsewhere. Isolated afternoon showers across sections of northern and southeastern parishes.
Source: The Gleaner/Power 106 News
Send your images, videos and updates to youreport@gleanerjm.com | Click here to Comment
Your Comments
The opinions on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of The Gleaner. The Gleaner reserves the right not to publish comments that may be deemed libelous, derogatory or indecent. To respond to The Gleaner please use the feedback form.
Video
|
Go- Jamaica: Home | Business Directory | Jobsmart | Chat | Gallery | Videos | Events
Disclaimer | Privacy Policy |Contact Us | Terms of Service