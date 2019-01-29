2019-01-29 11:41:01 | ( Comments)

SIGNIFICANT FEATURE



There is a Stationary Front just west of Jamaica. The Stationary Front will remain just west of the island and will dissipate by late Wednesday evening.





24-HOUR FORECAST

This morning will see isolated showers across sections of northern parishes, partly cloudy elsewhere. This afternoon will be widely scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms across northern parishes and hilly inland areas of southeastern parishes. Tonight will be partly cloudy.



Maximum temperature expected for Kingston today is 30 degrees Celsius.

Maximum temperature expected for Montego Bay today is 30 degrees Celsius.





3-DAY FORECAST (starting tomorrow):

Wednesday: Partly cloudy morning. Afternoon showers mainly across sections of northern and hilly inland areas. Cool.



Thursday: Isolated afternoon showers mainly across sections of western and hilly inland areas.



Friday: Partly cloudy morning across northern parishes, mainly sunny elsewhere. Isolated afternoon showers across sections of northern and southeastern parishes.