Weather
LOCAL FORECAST Wednesday January 30, 2019
2019-01-30 07:56:06 | (0 Comments)
SIGNIFICANT FEATURE
There is a Stationary Front across Jamaica. It will gradually dissipate late today. Meanwhile a high pressure ridge to the east is expected to strengthen over the central Caribbean tonight.
24-HOUR FORECAST
This morning, will be mostly cloudy with showers across sections of northern parishes. This afternoon, expect widely scattered showers and possible isolated thunderstorms across mainly northern parishes. Tonight will be partly cloudy.
Minimum temperature expected for Kingston tonight is 21 degrees Celsius.
Minimum temperature expected for Montego Bay tonight is 21 degrees Celsius.
3-DAY FORECAST (after tomorrow):
Thursday: Expect morning showers over northeastern parishes. Partly cloudy afternoon with showers mainly across northern and southwestern parishes.
Friday: Mainly sunny morning. Afternoon showers across sections of central and western parishes.
Saturday: Mainly sunny morning. Partly cloudy afternoon across sections of western parishes.
Other Current Regional Weather Features:
A High Pressure Ridge is across the eastern Caribbean. New Cold Front across the Gulf of Mexico.
Source: The Gleaner/Power 106 News
