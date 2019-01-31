2019-01-31 07:54:00 | ( Comments)

SIGNIFICANT FEATURE



There is a Trough across Jamaica. It is expected to remain across the central Caribbean over the next few days.



24-HOUR FORECAST

This morning will see isolated showers across sections of eastern parishes.

In the afternoon, expect isolated showers mainly across eastern and central parishes. Tonight will be partly cloudy.



Maximum temperature expected for Kingston today is 30 degrees Celsius.

Maximum temperature expected for Montego Bay today is 30 degrees Celsius.



3-DAY FORECAST (starting tomorrow):

Friday / Saturday: Mainly sunny.

Sunday: Partly cloudy.



Other Current Regional Weather Features:

A dissipating stationary front east of Jamaica.