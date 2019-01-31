|Listen to Live Jamaican Radio, Listen to Power 106 FM 24x7. Click Here to Listen Free | (Advertisement)
Weather
LOCAL FORECAST Thursday, January 31, 2019
2019-01-31 07:54:00 | (0 Comments)
SIGNIFICANT FEATURE
There is a Trough across Jamaica. It is expected to remain across the central Caribbean over the next few days.
24-HOUR FORECAST
This morning will see isolated showers across sections of eastern parishes.
In the afternoon, expect isolated showers mainly across eastern and central parishes. Tonight will be partly cloudy.
Maximum temperature expected for Kingston today is 30 degrees Celsius.
Maximum temperature expected for Montego Bay today is 30 degrees Celsius.
3-DAY FORECAST (starting tomorrow):
Friday / Saturday: Mainly sunny.
Sunday: Partly cloudy.
Other Current Regional Weather Features:
A dissipating stationary front east of Jamaica.
Source: The Gleaner/Power 106 News
