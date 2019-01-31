Listen to Live Jamaican Radio, Listen to Power 106 FM 24x7. Click Here to Listen Free | (Advertisement)
Go-Jamaica
Go-Jamaica
| News Home | News | Sports | Business | Weather | Caribbean | International

Weather

LOCAL FORECAST Thursday, January 31, 2019

2019-01-31 07:54:00 | (0 Comments)


SIGNIFICANT FEATURE

There is a Trough across Jamaica. It is expected to remain across the central Caribbean over the next few days.

24-HOUR FORECAST
This morning will see isolated showers across sections of eastern parishes.
In the afternoon, expect isolated showers mainly across eastern and central parishes. Tonight will be partly cloudy.

Maximum temperature expected for Kingston today is 30 degrees Celsius.
Maximum temperature expected for Montego Bay today is 30 degrees Celsius.

3-DAY FORECAST (starting tomorrow):
Friday / Saturday: Mainly sunny.
Sunday: Partly cloudy.

Other Current Regional Weather Features:
A dissipating stationary front east of Jamaica.

Related Stories - Computer Generated.
LOCAL FORECAST Wednesday, January 16, 2019
LOCAL FORECAST Wednesday, December 12, 2018
LOCAL FORECAST Wednesday, December 12, 2018
LOCAL FORECAST Wednesday December 19, 2018
LOCAL FORECAST Wednesday December 5,2018

Source: The Gleaner/Power 106 News

Send your images, videos and updates to youreport@gleanerjm.com | Click here to Comment

| Print Version | More Weather Bookmark and Share
Latest Weather Articles
LOCAL FORECAST Wednesday January 30, 2019
LOCAL FORECAST Tuesday, January 29, 2019
LOCAL FORECAST Monday, January 28, 2019
LOCAL FORECAST Thursday, January 24, 2019
LOCAL FORECAST Wednesday, January 23, 2019
LOCAL FORECAST Monday, January 21, 2019
LOCAL FORECAST Friday, January 18, 2019
LOCAL FORECAST Thursday, January 17, 2019
LOCAL FORECAST Monday, January 14, 2019
LOCAL FORECAST Monday, January 14, 2019
 
Your Comments
The opinions on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of The Gleaner. The Gleaner reserves the right not to publish comments that may be deemed libelous, derogatory or indecent. To respond to The Gleaner please use the feedback form.

Video


» Live Regular updates on Power 106
» More News/Updates
» Photo Gallery
» Weather Information
» Follow us on Twitter