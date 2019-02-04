Listen to Live Jamaican Radio, Listen to Power 106 FM 24x7. Click Here to Listen Free | (Advertisement)
Weather

LOCAL FORECAST Monday February 4,2019

2019-02-04 10:05:36 | (0 Comments)


SIGNIFICANT FEATURE
There is a High Pressure Ridge across Jamaica. It should remain the dominant feature over the next several days. However a Cold Front

that is projected to be north of the region Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday is expected to weaken the Ridge during that period.


24-HOUR FORECAST
This morning will be mainly sunny. In the afternoon, expect partly cloudy skies.


Minimum temperature expected for Kingston tonight is 23 degrees Celsius.
Minimum temperature expected for Montego Bay tonight is 22 degrees Celsius.


3-DAY FORECAST (starting tomorrow):

Tuesday: Mainly sunny morning. Isolated afternoon showers mainly across some northern and hilly inland areas, otherwise partly cloudy.

Wednesday: Isolated morning showers across sections of northeastern parishes, otherwise partly cloudy. Widely scattered afternoon showers across sections of northern and southwestern parishes.

Thursday: Isolated afternoon showers across hilly inland areas, otherwise partly cloudy.


Other Current Regional Weather Features:
A developing Cold Front across northern Florida.

Source: The Gleaner/Power 106 News

